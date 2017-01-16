Monday, January 16, 2017
Building a Mystery: Dan + Shay Tease the Premiere of Gritty “How Not To” Video

Warner Music NashvilleMonday night, Dan + Shay are set to roll out their dramatic new video for their latest single, “How Not To.”

All weekend, the duo has been sharing brief snippets of their latest project on social media, with gritty clips that include several arguments, smoking, drinking and a waitress who’s fallen asleep on the job because she apparently has an alcohol problem.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney promise all will be revealed on Instagram and Twitter Monday night at 8 p.m. ET.

“How Not To” is the second single from their Obsessed album, following their #1, “From the Ground Up.”

COMING SOON, PT. 2.#HowNotToVideo pic.twitter.com/K3Vhk9wBLV

— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 14, 2017

TOMORROW, 8/7c.#HowNotToVideo pic.twitter.com/ZcjCMpvlrV

— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 16, 2017

TONIGHT, 8/7c.#HowNotToVideo pic.twitter.com/dy2SNA5JfB

— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 16, 2017

COMING SOON.#HowNotToVideo pic.twitter.com/ZHusIi94yt

— Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) January 13, 2017

