Bryan Singer to Direct “X-Men” Pilot for Fox

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Director Bryan Singer, who brought superhero movies mainstream with 2000’s X-Men, then followed it up with one of the genre’s most acclaimed, its 2003 sequel X2: X-Men United, is taking that world to the small screen. Singer, who also directed the 2016 blockbuster X-Men: Apocalypse, will direct the pilot episode of an X-Men-based series for Fox.

According to Variety, the show will center on a family on the run from shadowy forces after they discover their child exhibits powers brought on by mutation.

The show will be co-produced by Marvel TV, which backs ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and also the grittier Netflix Marvel shows like Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Jessica Jones. Incidentally, Fox and Marvel TV also teamed up for Legion, which will debut on February 8 on Fox’s sister network FX.

That show, although based in a world in which mutants live among us, strays further from the source material than will the Singer show.

Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment