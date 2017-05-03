Brothers Osborne believe “It Ain’t My Fault” is perfect for a presidential spoof

ABC/Brett OronzioBrothers Osborne‘s new video for “It Ain’t My Fault” is a politically-charged spoof of the 1991 movie Point Break.

In the new clip, T.J. and John play pawn shop owners who are held up at gunpoint. In the video, just as in the film, the intruders are disguised as presidents. The bulk of the action — and the hilarity — ensues once they make their getaway and a police chase ensues.

“The media these days is flooded with all things presidential and politics,” John says. “No matter what happens, politicians all seem to pin the blame on something else as opposed to being accountable for their own actions. We felt the connection with the song title was perfect.”

This Friday, Brothers Osborne join Chris Stapleton as he kicks off his All-American Road Show in Atlanta, Georgia. You can check out Brothers’ new video on YouTube.

