Bro country: Cole Swindell shows off his camaraderie with Dierks Bentley in new “Flatliner” video

ABC/Image Group LACole Swindell‘s new video not only showcases his latest single, “Flatliner” — it’s also a behind-the-scenes look at the What the Hell Tour with Dierks Bentley.

Shot during their date in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the in-concert clip captures the moment when Cole returns toward the end of the headliner’s set to sing the pair’s duet.

Originally, Cole wrote the song hoping Dierks would cut it. “I have said since the day this song was released that I wrote ‘Flatliner’ about four years ago with him in mind to record it,” Cole recalls. “Never in my wildest dreams did I think he would record it with me for my own album one day.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country