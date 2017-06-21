“Bridge Over Troubled Water” all-star charity single for London fire victims is here

Artists for Grenfell(LONDON) — To raise funds for the relief effort following the deadly fire last week that destroyed Grenfell Tower in West London, music super-producer Simon Cowell has gathered together more than 50 music artists to record an all-star charity version of Simon and Garfunkel’s classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

The single, recorded at a studio just half a mile from the building, is out now. You can buy it at the usual digital outlets, and also donate directly at ArtistsforGrenfell.com. All donations made at that website will be used by The London Community Foundation to help those in need.

Among the artists who participated: Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson of One Direction, Leona Lewis, James Blunt, Emeli Sande, James Arthur, Jessie J, Rita Ora, Dan Smith of Bastille, Nile Rodgers, The Who’s Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend, Robbie Williams, Queen’s Brian May, Nathan Sykes, Geri “Ginger Spice” Halliwell, Dua Lipa and many, many more. A choir of local residents also joined in.

Speaking to the British paper The Mirror, Cowell said, “I felt how everyone felt when they saw the news. I was angry, upset, thinking what …read more

