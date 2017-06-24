Bride returns on wedding day to hospital where she beat leukemia

Top Photo Group/Thinkstock(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Like many brides, Kierstynn Foster Rozema chose to celebrate her wedding day with her family and friends. But she also spent it with the doctors who saved her life when she was diagnosed with leukemia as a teenager.

Rozema; her groom, Daniel Rozema; and their entire wedding party arrived in a white limousine and posed for wedding photos at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital last Saturday.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan, hospital is where Rozema, now 22, was treated for more than two years after being diagnosed at age 16 with acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Rozema’s father, Bret Foster, of Byron Center, Michigan, told ABC News that things seemed fine before her diagnosis, with Rozema attending two proms the week before. “She’d just been having headaches and some pain in her shoulder, just really odd things going on, and we ultimately scheduled a doctor’s appointment,” Foster said.

Rozema’s doctor sent her to Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, where she immediately began chemotherapy under the care of Drs. James Fahner and Beth Kurt.

“We know how incredibly difficult it is to have a teen’s life turned upside down overnight,” said Fahner, division chief of pediatric hematology and oncology at Helen DeVos Children’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health