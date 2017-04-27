Bride gets kidney transplant days before wedding: ‘It saved my life’

HYWARDS/iStock/Thinkstock(HEARTLAND, Tex.) — A Texas bride received a life-saving kidney transplant just one week before walking down the aisle.

Anu Philip of Heartland, Texas, underwent surgery on March 19 and was married on March 25. The 28-year-old had been discharged from the hospital 24 hours before, she said.

“Everything was planned and we did not expect a kidney at all,” Philip told ABC News. “It gave me more life to actually enjoy. Now I can travel, have children, and that was actually my main

concern. I’m happy that my husband doesn’t have to experience daily struggles that I was going through in taking care of me.”

When she was 9 months old, Philip had renal failure and was diagnosed with minimal change disease — a disorder that results in abnormal kidney function, according to the Mayo Clinic.

On Dec. 6, 2011, while Philip was studying at Criswell College in Dallas, her kidney failed. She was then placed on a transplant waiting list in 2012, she said.

Three years later, Philip met her now-husband, Jeswin James, through a family member.

James proposed on May 5, 2016, and the couple set their wedding date for March 25, 2017. But a week before, Philip got the call that she

