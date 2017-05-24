Brett Young has one million reasons “In Case You Didn’t Know” should be #1

BMLGJust as it’s on the verge of going #1, Brett Young‘s “In Case You Didn’t Know” has been certified platinum.

That not only makes it Brett’s first million-selling single of his career, it’s also the first country release of 2017 to reach that milestone. If you’re keeping up, that puts Brett’s sales on par with pop hitmakers like Ed Sheeran, Future, The Chainsmokers and Katy Perry.

Next month, “In Case You Didn’t Know” vies for Breakthrough Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. This Friday, Brett hits the road with Lady Antebellum and Kelsea Ballerini on the You Look Good World Tour.

