Brett Young gets advice from Luke Bryan prior to joining his tour

BMLG RecordsFebruary has brought a bunch of firsts for rising artist Brett Young.

On February 10, Brett released his self-titled debut album, and tonight, he joins his first major tour as he heads out on superstar Luke Bryan‘s Kill The Lights trek. Brett will be showcased on eight of the tour dates, including a stop in New York City next week for a sold-out show in Madison Square Garden.

Not only is Brett stoked about the big crowds, he’s also hoping Luke will show him the ropes out on the road.

“He called me a few months ago when we found out I would be joining him on the road. He was so nice and offered some advice, which meant a whole lot to me.” Brett said.

Meanwhile, Brett’s latest single “In Case You Didn’t Know” is No. 1 for the second week in a row on Vevo’s Top Country Chart.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country