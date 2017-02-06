Brett Young Counts Down to the Release of His Debut Album

BMLGNewcomer Brett Young will make his national TV debut this Thursday, as he performs his #1 hit, “Sleep Without You,” on NBC’s Today Show. You can catch Brett during the 10 a.m. hour hosted by Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Later in the day, he’ll sing his current single “In Case You Didn’t Know” at Hallmark’s Countdown to Valentine’s Day at Vanderbilt Hall in New York City’s Grand Central Terminal.

Brett’s appearances all lead up to the release of his self-titled debut album on Friday.

“I cannot believe my album is almost out,” the California native says. “This has been a dream of mine since I would sing Tim McGraw‘s ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ while in the car with my family growing up!”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country