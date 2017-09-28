Brett Favre is Set to Attend Tennessee vs. Georgia Game

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

There will already be one NFL legend in attendance for Tennessee’s match-up with No. 7 Georgia this weekend in Knoxville. Now another former NFL quarterback and Hall of Famer will be there to watch the game.

Brett Favre, former quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets, will be in Neyland Stadium this Saturday when the Vols take on the Bulldogs according to WBIR News. Favre is a partner with ORCA (Outdoor Recreation Company of America) coolers, a company based out of Nashville and Ohio. The company will be at Volunteer Village on UT’s campus this Saturday, and Favre is there on behalf of the company.

Favre will be available on campus to sign ORCA items, pose for photos, and greet fans. He is also expected to be on the sidelines during the game.

Peyton Manning will be honored at halftime of the game for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. He will be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame when he becomes eligible in just a few years, and he’ll join Favre there. Favre was inducted in 2016.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider