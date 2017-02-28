Brett Eldredge turns into a walking disaster in his latest video

Atlantic Brett Eldredge hopes you’ll “smile, dance and act crazy” as you check out his new video for “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

Shot in California, the comic clip follows Brett during a disaster-filled day when he incinerates his toast, knocks over the mailman, and eventually burns down the house. He says it’s “hands down” the favorite video he’s ever made.

“[It] captures the song perfectly,” Brett says. “It captured me on my average day of wandering around the world, never knowing what to expect. Sometimes things don’t go your way, but you just put a smile on your face. If you continue to stay positive and have fun with life, good things are going to come your way in the end,” he adds.

One thing does go right for Brett in the video: he gets the girl.

You can check out “Somethin’ I’m Good At” on Vevo now.

