Brett Eldredge says it’s all in the name on album #3

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge‘s new album will arrive August 4, and it’s so much a reflection of who he is, he’s calling it simply Brett Eldredge.

Having previously called the lead single “Somethin’ I’m Good At” a reflection of his personality, the Illinois native now reveals he believes the same is true of his new project.

“Maybe it takes a little bit of guts to put out a self-titled album,” Brett says. “But if it’s 100% honestly you, then that should come across through the music. That’s my name and I hope my fans love me for me,” he adds. “Hopefully they feel the connection of these songs and they help them through their everyday lives, because that’s why I make this music.”

Brett’s most recent #1, “Wanna Be That Song,” has just been certified gold, and is in the running for Video of the Year at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country