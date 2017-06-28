Brett Eldredge, Michael Ray and Chris Janson fire up this year’s Guitar-B-Que

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleLots of us will be firing up the barbecue for the Fourth of July next Tuesday, but Brett Eldredge, Michael Ray, Chris Janson and newcomer Devin Dawson are getting ready for a Guitar-B-Que.

The foursome will headline this year’s annual fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital — known as Guitar-B-Que — August 23 at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater.

The concert raises money for the Memphis hospital that works to cure childhood cancer. Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country