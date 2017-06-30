Brett Eldredge gets “Castaway” at the Ryman

Atlantic/Warner Music NashvilleBrett Eldredge‘s third studio album won’t be out for more than a month, but he continues to give fans a sneak peek at his most personal record so far.

“Here’s the most honest song I have ever written,” the Illinois native tweeted on Friday, along with a link to the new video for the track, “Castaway.” The clip starts with Brett leaving Nashville honky tonk Robert’s Western World, and journeying across the alley to the back door of the famed Ryman Auditorium and onto the stage.

“Castaway” is one of four cuts you can download now if you pre-order Brett’s self-titled album, which comes out August 4. You can check out the music video on YouTube.

The project’s lead single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” is currently in country’s top 25.

