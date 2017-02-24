Brett Eldredge debuts autobiographical single “Somethin’ I’m Good At”

AtlanticThe bouncy new single from Brett Eldredge, “Somethin’ I’m Good At,” is total reflection of his personality.

“I can’t even explain the anticipation and excitement I’ve been feeling about putting out new music,” says Brett. “It’s exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement. I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you’re driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you’re doing, I just hope it makes you happy.”

Brett is coming off six consecutive #1 singles. “Somethin’ I’m Good At” is the first single from his forthcoming album due out this summer. An official video for the new single is due Monday.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country