Brett Eldredge and Old Dominion join an ACM lineup full of superstar collaborations and performances

Cliff Lipson/CBS ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights ReservedBrett Eldredge and Old Dominion are the latest additions to an ACM lineup that’ll leave you wondering how they can possibly squeeze this many performances into only three hours.

Sunday night’s show will also bring an unprecedented number of superstar collaborations and firsts. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill will perform their new single, “Speak to a Girl” for the first time, while Thomas Rhett will debut his new release that features Maren Morris, called “Craving You.” Florida Georgia Line teams up with Backstreet Boys for a medley that’s likely to include their collaboration on “God, Your Mama, and Me.”

New label mates Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood will do “The Fighter,” as tourmates Cole Swindell and Dierks Bentley deliver “Flatliner.” Christian artist Lauren Daigle will join Reba McEntire for a version of “Back to God.”

There will also be plenty of solo performances as well, by the likes of Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Brothers Osborne, Luke Bryan, Lady Antebellum, Sam Hunt, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Jon Pardi, Rascal Flatts, and Chris Stapleton.