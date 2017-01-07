With only a few weeks remaining in the 2017 recruiting cycle, the Vols are wrapping up their 2017 class and have very little room left to add any more prospects unless there’s some attrition. Tennessee currently has 26 commitments in their 2017 class, and they currently have the 11th ranked overall class in the country according to 247Sports.

The Vols have a few needs left in their class 2017, but for the most part they’ve addressed what they can and have their class all but tied up.

Here is a position-by-position breakdown and evaluation of Tennessee’s current 2017 class.

All rankings are according to 247Sports

The post Breaking Down the Vols’ 2017 Recruiting Class appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider