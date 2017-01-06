Brantley Gilbert Reveals He’s Been Sober for a Year, as He Prepares to Release “The Devil Don’t Sleep”

BMLGFans may have waited a long time for Brantley Gilbert‘s new album, but the “Dirt Road Anthem” composer is making up for it with the sheer volume of songs. The regular edition of The Devil Don’t Sleep boasts 16 songs, while the deluxe version adds 10 more.

As for the ominous title, that may have something to do with Brantley’s sobriety. He tells ABC Radio he’s been clean for a year and he’s taking it day by day.

“By now, everyone knows the story turned out okay for me,” the Georgia native says. “But the truth is there’s always temptation, there’s always something — whether it’s work or substances or gambling or whatever — that can pull you off the path. For me, thankfully, I got through it, got the girl back, got to keep my career moving…” he adds.

Right now, the album’s lead single, “The Weekend,” has just broken into the top-20. The Devil Don’t Sleep arrives January 27.

