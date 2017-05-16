Brantley Gilbert joins the country baby boom

ABC/Image Group LA You can add Brantley Gilbert to the list of country stars with a baby on the way.

Brantley and his wife Amber are expecting their first little one on November 17, and it’s something they’ve wanted from the time they wed in June 2015.

Even though they’d been told it would be practically impossible for them to have a baby without in vitro fertilization, the two were still hesitant to start the process. It turns out they didn’t need to: Amber surprised Brantley with the good news in February.

“She handed me a box and there were three pregnancy tests in there and all of them were positive,” Brantley tells People. “I think I stared at it for at least two minutes without saying anything because I was literally in shock. We’d been told it was just not in the cards, and I’m staring at this answer to many, many prayers.”

Amber, who’s known Brantley since childhood, happens to co-star in the video for his hit “The Weekend,” which is currently in the top ten. The father-to-be kicks off the second leg of his The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour June 2 in Tampa, Florida.

