Brantley Gilbert Grabs a #1 with “The Devil Don’t Sleep”

BMLGBrantley Gilbert‘s new album, The Devil Don’t Sleep, bows at #1 this week on the country albums chart, scoring a big debut on the Billboard 200 tally as well.

The Georgia native’s latest effort moved 77,000 units in its first seven days of release, enough to land at #2 on the all-genre albums ranking. This is Brantley’s third record to debut in the top-five on the Billboard 200, following 2011’s Halfway to Heaven and 2014’s Just as I Am.

The lead single from The Devil Don’t Sleep, “The Weekend,” is currently in the top-15 on the singles chart.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country