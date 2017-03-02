Brantley Gilbert creates a $20 Working Class Ticket for his fans

Photo Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.With pre-sales already underway for the summer leg of his The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour, Brantley Gilbert is lending a hand to his fans.

The Jefferson, Georgia native has created a Working Class Ticket for his key amphitheater dates. Selected seats under the pavilion will only be $20 — priced similarly to the affordable lawn tickets that are typically much farther away.

“I… know some of my most hardcore fans come for the music,” Brantley says. “They want to be under the roof, where they can really see and hear the show.”

“I hate that it’s always impossible for the folks in the BG Nation, who’re trying to make ends meet, to get into those seats…” he adds. “I know times are tight, and no matter what you’ve got going on, if you wanna come hear the show, we’ve got you covered.”

Brantley’s latest single, “The Weekend,” is just a couple of spots away from the top ten.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country