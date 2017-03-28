Brain implants helps paralyzed man drink coffee on his own for 1st time in years

Case Western Reserve University(CLEVELAND) — After years of paralysis, a man was able to pick up a cup of coffee and take a sip, thanks to experimental technology that allowed brain signals to control his arm with the help of a computer.

The researchers at Case Western Reserve University and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center documented their work in a new study published Tuesday in The Lancet medical journal. The study explains how a special electrical device, including implants in the brain and arm, allowed the man to control the movement of his right hand and arm years after being paralyzed from the shoulders down.

Dr. A Bolu Ajiboye, assistant professor of biomedical engineering at Case Western Reserve University and lead study author, explained their patient was the first to have such a high level of paralysis and yet still be able to move his arm via the device called BrainGate2.

“He literally cannot do anything on his own,” said Ajiboye of the study subject, who was paralyzed eight years before he took part in the study. “With [this] system, he’s been able to scratch his nose or be able to take a take a drink of a cup of coffee … he …read more

