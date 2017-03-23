Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly “talking again”

Getty Images/Jason LaVeris(LOS ANGELES) — Things may be looking up for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and their kids.

A source tells E! Online that two month after hiring a private judge to handle their divorce and custody issues, the two are closer to a resolution, and are speaking directly to each for the first time in a while.

“They recently started talking again and it’s a significant step. Up until now everything was through lawyers and assistants,” says the insider. “They did not speak at all after the plane incident and everything that went down in the press.”

Last September, the two were reportedly caught on camera arguing on a private plane, with Brad allegedly “looking drunk” and “yelling,” sources told Us Weekly at the time.

The change came, “at the recommendation of the children’s therapists and their own,” the source tells E! adding that Brad and Angelina “are focused on the kids and taking small steps to mend what has happened.

“Right now they are only speaking about the kids and their schedules, but it’s a positive step,” adds the source.

“Brad hopes that they can be successful at co-parenting and get to a place where …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment