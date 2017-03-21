Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Brad Paisley teases reveal of 2nd track from upcoming album

Sony MusicIt’s still an entire month before you can get the full version of Brad Paisley‘s Love and War album. However, Brad has released audio for the follow-up to his recent #1 hit, “Today.”

The track, called “Heaven South,” celebrates Brad’s love of all things Southern, like beer-battered chicken and sweet iced tea.

Love and War is available for pre-order now. As a bonus, if you buy it you’ll receive both “Today” and “Heaven South” for immediate download.

