Brad Paisley taps Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell as his Weekend Warriors for 2017

ABC/Image Group LABrad Paisley has named his upcoming summer trek the 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour.

Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell will join him for the dates, which kick off May 18 in Saratoga Springs, New York. In addition to shows in the U.S. and Canada, Brad will also head overseas for concerts in Norway and Sweden in July.

The tour is being sponsored by Band Against Cancer, with the Cancer Institute of HCA Healthcare offering information and resources at each stop.

Brad is also encouraging his fans to take part in his Get One, Give One Campaign. If you buy a copy of his new album, Love and War, at BandAgainstCancer.com, a copy will also be sent to a patient who’s battling the disease.

You can check out the full itinerary of dates for the 2017 Weekend Warrior Tour at BradPaisley.com.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country