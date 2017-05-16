Brad Paisley prepares to party with the Class of 2017

Arista NashvilleBrad Paisley is planning to make one lucky high school senior’s graduation party a whole lot better.

From now through next week, Brad is hosting a social media contest for 2017 graduates, inspired by his new single, “Last Time for Everything.” The prize? A command performance by Brad for the winning graduating class.

Seniors simply need to consider the question, “What ‘Last Time’ are you going to miss most about school?” To enter, post your answers on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #BPGrad17Contest.

Time is running out, though. Brad’s “Class of 2017 ‘Last Time for Everything’ Contest” ends Thursday, May 25 at 11:59 p.m. ET. You can find the complete rules and details online.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country