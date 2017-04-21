Brad Paisley helps Jimmy Fallon celebrate “Weed Day” with 420 songs on “The Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCBrad Paisley, who has a new album called Love and War, was the musical guest on Thursday’s Tonight Show, and he also helped host Jimmy Fallon celebrate 420 — the unofficial “Weed Day” — with a marijuana-themed installment of “Tonight Show Hashtags.”

Every Wednesday, Fallon sends out a hashtag on Twitter and asks viewers to respond to the topic, and on Thursday, he reads them. This time, he asked them to send funny 420-themed songs, which he had Paisley perform with the Tonight Show house band, The Roots.

The first, sung to the tune of The Weeknd‘s “I Can’t Feel My Face,” went, “I can’t feel my face cuz I’m too high/Ate a brownie/It’s 4-20.”

Another, stealing the melody line to R. Kelly‘s “I Believe I Can Fly,” went, “I believe I am high/I believe I am in the sky/Overthinking about time and space/Also imagining a zebra race.”

Brad’s 2002 hit “Mud on the Tires” provided the inspiration for this tweet: “Come on now what do you say?/Girl I can hardly wait/Let’s get a little bud on fire.”

Jimmy helped Brad out on one sung to the tune of Simon and Garfunkel‘s “The Sounds …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country