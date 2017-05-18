Brad Paisley catches senior-itis as he kicks off his Weekend Warrior Tour

ABC/Image Group LA Brad Paisley‘s currently having a “Last Time for Everything” contest to give one group of 2017 graduates a concert they’ll never forget, and Wednesday night in New York state, he got in a practice run.

The West Virginia native invited the seniors from Saratoga Springs High and Averill Park High to be his test audience as he rehearsed for this 2017 Weekend Warrior World Tour. Along the way, he also doled out a little advice.

“This is the ‘Last Time for Everything’ for all of you,” he said, referencing his current single. “High school graduation is one of those moments where you look around and it’s like ‘We’re going to be friends forever.’ No, some of them you might see at a reunion,” he joked.

You can check out all the details for Brad’s contest online.

After his Thursday kickoff in Saratoga Springs, Brad and Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsey Ell roll through Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Raleigh, North Carolina this weekend.

