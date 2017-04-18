Brad Paisley brings a surprise taste of “Love and War” to the Opry stage

© 2017 Grand Ole Opry/Photo by Chris Hollo If you missed Brad Paisley‘s surprise appearance on the Grand Ole Opry this past weekend, never fear. He’ll be back May 6 for two shows, just a couple weeks after the release of his new album, Love and War.

Brad popped in on the world’s longest-running radio show on Friday to perform the new song he wrote with Country Music Hall-of-Famer Bill Anderson, “Dying to See Her,” which is on the new record. The West Virginia native also stuck around to deliver several of his hits, including his recent #1, “Today.”

Anderson is just one of a handful of legends who show up on Brad’s latest effort. Both John Fogerty and Mick Jagger contribute co-writes and vocals to Love and War, which comes out Friday.

