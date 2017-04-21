Brad Paisley and John Fogerty stick up for America’s veterans on “Love and War”

Arista NashvilleBrad Paisley and Rock-and-Roll Hall-of-Famer John Fogerty recently shot the music video for their new song “Love and War” aboard the USS Midway aircraft carrier in San Diego, California.

The West Virginia native teamed up with the former Creedance Clearwater Revival lead singer to make a statement about how the U.S. treats its servicemen and women.

“I think the message is, really, ‘We can do better,’” Brad tells Entertainment Tonight. “We can do a lot better when it comes to taking care of veterans. I don’t think there’s anyone who would disagree with that…It feels like we should be giving these people the moon! They should be getting anything they need from us.”

Brad felt like Fogerty was the perfect collaborator for the song, since he served in the Army Reserve in the seventies.

“I wasn’t shipped to Vietnam, but… I had my eye on that all the way through,” the rock legend says.

“We send people off do this great service for us and possibly die, but when they come home, we don’t treat them very well,” he adds. “That’s what we wanted to express in the song — we need …read more

