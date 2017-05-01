Boy’s wish to ‘blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship’ comes true in VR

Make-A-Wish Georgia(AUGUSTA, Ga.) — A 7-year-old boy with a congenital heart defect whose wish was to “blast off to Saturn in a red rocket ship” saw his dream come true with the help of virtual reality.

Zayden Wright, of Augusta, Georgia, made history Monday as the first person to ever have their wish granted by Make-A-Wish using virtual reality.

Zayden underwent his first open heart surgery at 2 weeks old and has had three more open heart surgeries since in his short life His mom, Shonda Wright, said her son has always had a fascination with “the stars, the sky and the moon.”

“Ever since he was able to talk he would always say, ‘Look up to the sky and make a wish,’” Wright told ABC News.

When the wish granters from Make-A-Wish Georgia asked Zayden last year what his own wish would be, they were left in panic when he responded he wanted to fly to Saturn.

“We went, ‘Holy crap, we can’t send a 7-year-old boy to Saturn,’” recalled Amy Alvarez, the chapter’s vice president of marketing and communications. “Traditionally we’d look at this wish and send them to space camp but what’s really important about Zayden is he has sensory issues so …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health