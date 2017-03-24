Boy’s giggle fits turned out to be rare form of epileptic seizures

UCLA Health(LOS ANGELES) — For years, Justin Cho’s family thought they simply had a happy kid who liked to laugh, even when nothing funny happened.

“Ever since he was an infant he would giggle and it would be very short lived, anywhere between 2 to 5 seconds,” Justin’s father, Robert Cho, said on the UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital website.

However, these chuckles didn’t mean Justin was laughing. His giggle fits were actually seizures and a sign he had a rare form of epilepsy called gelastic epilepsy. The family realized something was wrong when Justin’s condition progressed and he had a full-fledged traditional epileptic seizure.

At UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital, doctors saw on an MRI scan that Justin, 9, had a benign mass, or lesion, in his brain. This lesion, called a hypothalamic hamartoma, can cause developmental delay, cognitive deterioration and psychiatric symptoms such as rage behaviors, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.

Dr. Aria Fallah, a pediatric neurosurgeon at UCLA Mattel Children’s Hospital who treated Justin, told ABC News that the area where the lesion occurred is deep within the brain and vital to keeping the body functioning normally.

“The challenges of treating it is that medications don’t usually work, and left untreated …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health