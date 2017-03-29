Boy with deadly disease competes in triathlons to stay healthy

Courtesy Josue and Maruska Vella(NEW YORK) — Jake Vella is literally running for his life.

The 7-year-old Maltese boy suffers from an extremely rare life-threatening disease that causes him to gain weight despite his healthy diet and vigorous exercise regime. Less than 100 people in the world have ever been diagnosed with the illness called ROHHAD, which affects the automatic nervous system and endocrine system.

But Jake is no ordinary kid. To help combat the disease he competes in triathlons like his father and follows a strict diet.

“Triathlons help Jake to keep fit and active. It’s good for his health and also gives him a chance to socialize with other kids,” his parents, Josue and Maruska Vella , told ABC News. “He leads a normal life, goes to school, plays the drums, but he has to be very careful not to get sick and we are frightened that a simple flu could lead to other complications.”

When Jake was first diagnosed with the dangerous illness at age six in 2015, it came as a huge shock to the family. Nobody else on the small Mediterranean island nation of Malta suffers from ROHHAD, so there was no playbook to go by.

ROHHAD stands for rapid-onset …read more

