Boy Grows Hair for Two Years, Donates to Friend with Alopecia

iStock/Thinkstock(RIVERVIEW, Fla.) — After two years of growing his hair, 10-year-old Tyler Boone was finally able to cut it — as a gift for a family friend, Gabby, who’s unable to grow her own.

“She’s gone through so much and I think just being a mom and seeing another young kid wanting to help and be a part of something caring and selfless, I think it’s very special,” Gabby’s mom, Emelia Ruiz told ABC News. “She’s very quiet and to herself until she gets to know people.”

On Dec. 29, Gabby Ruiz, 12, of Riverview, Florida, chopped Tyler’s 12-inch locks. The hair will be made into a wig for her to wear.

“She’s been comfortable with herself regardless, but she’s at that age,” Ruiz said. “She’s about to be 13 and she wants something different. She’s excited to try [the wig].”

When she was 4 years old, Gabby was diagnosed with Alopecia areata — a disorder in which the immune system attacks the hair follicles.

Tyler and his family are originally from Florida where he met Gabby. After playing with Gabby at family parties, he was curious about why she covered her head.

“Tyler asked why Gabby wouldn’t take the [cover-up] off her head,” Tyler’s mom, …read more

