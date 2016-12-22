Boy Battling Leukemia Fulfills Dream of Conducting an Orchestra

Courtesy Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Alberta(NEW YORK) — A 7-year-old boy battling leukemia in Alberta, Canada, recently fulfilled his dream of conducting an orchestra.

Donning a tuxedo with penguin tails, 7-year-old Jordan Cartwright led the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra through Canada’s national anthem at the Francis Winspear Centre for Music in Edmonton this past Monday.

“There was not a dry eye in the entire auditorium,” Jordan’s father, Scott Cartwright, told ABC News. “For my wife and I, it was an absolutely and astronomically amazing event.”

Cartwright said the moment “is burnt in my memory forever.”

“We don’t know what tomorrow holds and getting to see our 7-year-old son all done up like a grown-up — it gave us a glimpse of what he might be in 30 years,” Cartwright said. “That is something we’ll always cherish.”

According to Cartwright, Jordan developed a love for classical music while undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatments earlier this year. During his hospital stay, the 7-year-old worked with a music therapist, Cartwright said.

“They started working on writing a song together and the chorus of the song goes, ‘I am Jordan. I have cancer, but I am so strong,'” Cartwright said. “That therapist really brought light, happiness and joy to Jordan and …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health