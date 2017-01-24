Boy, 11, Gets Yoga Certification After Mom’s Cancer Battle

Sahel Anvarinejad(SAN CLEMENTE, Calif.) — Tabay Atkins is a typical sixth-grade boy. He loves building Legos and counts math, social studies and English as his favorite subjects in school.

The 11-year-old from San Clemente, California, also happens to be an in-demand yoga instructor who teaches classes three days per week.

“I care about people and a lot of people really like taking my classes,” Tabay told ABC News. “I think I’m inspiring and a lot of people just like my story.”

“And I don’t judge people,” he added of his appeal as an instructor.

Tabay’s yoga journey began when he was just 6 years old. His mother, Sahel Anvarinejad, took a yoga teacher training program to help herself recover from non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

“By accident I got into yoga after I ended chemotherapy treatments,” Anvarinejad, 37, told ABC News. “Tabay was with me every step of the way.”

“He went to the trainings and he saw how it changed me,” she said. “I was lighter. I didn’t have the heaviness that cancer brings.”

When Tabay graduated from fifth grade last spring, Anvarinejad gave her son the choice between a trip to Europe or the chance to undergo a 200-hour yoga teacher training program himself.

"He chose training without hesitation,"

