Boy, 10, Sells Baseball Cards to Raise Money for Friends with Cancer

Jessie Kahle(SPRINGFIELD, Mass.) — A 10-year-old boy had been selling his collection of baseball cards to raise money for two friends who have been diagnosed with cancer.

Brady Kahle of Springfield, Massachusetts, has sold over $13,000 in cards so far. The money will go toward medical bills for his buddies Landen Palatino and Ben Manzi.

“Proud seems like such a small word for what we feel,” mom Jessie Kahle told ABC News. “How selfless he’s been has been pretty incredible. The way he’s so proud of what he’s doing. He’s always coming up with new ways to make it better and make it bigger. He’s so excited to make a difference.”

Ben, 7, was diagnosed with leukemia in December 2015, while Landen, 9, was diagnosed on Jan. 6 with glioblastoma — a grade 4 brain tumor. The tumor was removed two days later and MRIs have shown no evidence of a progression, Landen’s mother said.

After Brady learned of his friends’ battle with cancer, he asked his parents if he could sell his baseball cards to help, Kahle said.

The Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, a youth development agency, allowed Brady to set up a table at its facility. He calls his project “Cards …read more

