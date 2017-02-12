Bowie Is Big Early Winner at Grammys; Adele, Drake and Beyonce Also Win During Pre-Ceremony

Courtesy the Recording AcademyThe Grammy Awards telecast hasn’t begun yet, but David Bowie already is a big winner. The late rock legend has already won four Grammys during the Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony, when awards in 70 categories were given out before the start of the main event at 8 p.m. ET.

Bowie’s final album, Blackstar, released days before his death in January 2016, won for Best Alternative Album, Best Recording Package and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. The album’s title track also won in the Best Rock Performance category. Bowie could still win a fifth: “Blackstar” is also nominated for Best Rock Song

Adele was also an early winner. Her album 25 won in the Best Pop Vocal Album category, and its lead single, “Hello,” won for Best Pop Solo Performance. 25 also is up for Album of the Year.

Drake, also an album of the year nominee, already has two Grammys tonight: “Hotline Bling” won in the categories of Best Rap/Sung Performance and Best Rap Song.

Beyonce, the night’s leading nominee, has won a Grammy already too. Her “Formation” visual won for Best Music Video. But her Lemonade visual album …read more

