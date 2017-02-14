Boston Marathon bombing survivor helps teen get special prostheses to walk again after car accident

WLS-TV(CHICAGO) — Vidal Lopez, 19, lost both his legs above the knees from a car accident in the summer of 2016 in Mexico.

At the time, doctors told Lopez’s family that he might not make it, let alone be ever able to walk again.

But over the course of the past few months, Lopez proved doctors wrong — and last week, he walked again with the help of new prosthetic legs with microprocessor knees that were donated, in part, by the foundation of Boston Marathon bombing survivor Heather Abbott.

Abbott, who lost a leg in the 2013 bombing, told ABC News Tuesday that she started the Heather Abbott Foundation in December 2014 to help provide customized prostheses to those who have suffered limb loss through traumatic circumstances.

“Prosthetics that really allow you to live life as you had before losing a limb are typically not covered by health insurances and are extremely expensive,” Abbott said. “That really inspired me to start the foundation.”

Though Lopez got mechanical prosthetic legs and knees in November, they only allowed him to stay upright and walk at one speed, according to his prosthetist David Rotter, who works in Chicago.

Rotter told ABC News the mechanical prostheses limited Lopez’s mobility, keeping …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health