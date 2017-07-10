Booger McFarland Thinks Vols Will be “Abysmal” in 2017

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

SEC Media Days got off to a less than resounding start for Tennessee, and Butch Jones and the players had nothing to do with why.

Booger McFarland, an analyst for the SEC Network and former standout defensive lineman for LSU, is in Hoover, Alabama for SEC Media Days, and he was interviewed by 102.5 The Game in Nashville on Monday afternoon. McFarland discussed several topics of interest around the SEC, but when he was asked about Tennessee, he had nothing good to say about the Vols.

“I think Tennessee is going to be abysmal,” McFarland said. “I think the people at Tennessee are going to have to make a decision at the end of the year. Do you take a chance on being great, or are you satisfied with being good?”

But that wasn’t all McFarland had to say either. He also shared his thoughts on Butch Jones more specifically, and McFarland is clearly not sold on Jones’ ability to lead the Vols back to national prominence.

“I don’t think the culture problem was the issue,” McFarland said of Tennessee’s 2016 season. “I think sometimes you have a coach that could get you to a certain point. Look at Mark …read more

