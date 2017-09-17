Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Passes Away

BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR
— WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017
One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017
…one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/2uM1qpWHaF
— Triple H (@TripleH) September 17, 2017
“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business
— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017
The news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing today gutted me.
I loved our time together.
No one ever did it better than the Wease.
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017
Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST
— Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017
Hearing of the passing of Bobby Heenan certainly brings sadness, but, being blessed to witness his genius 1st hand, also brings a smile, RIP
— Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 17, 2017
Today we lost one of our legends.
Im just happy the last words I said to him were, “I love you Bobby.”
RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017
RIP Bobby “The Brain” Heenan – one of the GREATEST and most influential personas our business has ever known. pic.twitter.com/BUDikV0z2X
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 17, 2017