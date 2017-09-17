Bobby “The Brain” Heenan Passes Away

BREAKING NEWS: @WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan has passed away at age 73. https://t.co/n5ObLc5aAR — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2017

One of the greatest managers and announcers in WWE history. Our thoughts are with the Heenan family. pic.twitter.com/r9A3IJlSoP — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) September 18, 2017

“I don’t look at myself as a hero or smart person. I have a seventh-grade education, but I’ve had a lot of fun.”-#RIPBobbyTheBrainHeenan pic.twitter.com/YwZcMpSOAt — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan… The Greatest Manager, One Of The Greatest Announcers, And One Of The Best In-Ring Performers In The History Of The Business — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 17, 2017

The news of Bobby “The Brain” Heenan’s passing today gutted me. I loved our time together. No one ever did it better than the Wease. — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) September 17, 2017

Bobby Heenan died today and it has left me very sad. He was the best of the best in the biz and a friend. RIP Bobby. Praying for you Cindy pic.twitter.com/T8wuFAYuST — Ted DiBiase (@MDMTedDiBiase) September 17, 2017

Hearing of the passing of Bobby Heenan certainly brings sadness, but, being blessed to witness his genius 1st hand, also brings a smile, RIP — Michael PS Hayes (@MichaelPSHayes1) September 17, 2017

Today we lost one of our legends. Im just happy the last words I said to him were, “I love you Bobby.” RIP Bobby Heenan pic.twitter.com/ofqi6IJguD — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) September 17, 2017