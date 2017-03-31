Bob Shoop More Comfortable Even with Changes

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

This time last year, Bob Shoop was the most talked about new addition to Tennessee’s coaching staff. Shoop and Larry Scott were hired last offseason to fill vacancies at defensive coordinator and tight ends coach respectively. Shoop’s hire fired up the fan base, and expectations for his defense were sky high.

Then injuries and chemistry issues happened, and the Vols defense broke records in a bad way.

Tennessee’s secondary got torched against South Carolina and Vanderbilt while the rushing defense was ripped to shreds by Texas A&M, Alabama, Kentucky, and Missouri.

All in all, Shoop’s first year as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator didn’t go as planned. And that led to changes being made to his staff this offseason. Charlton Warren was added as defensive backs coach and Brady Hoke as defensive line coach. But despite all the changes, Shoop says he feels more comfortable entering his second season with the Vols.

“Experience is the greatest teacher,” Shoop said after practice on Thursday. “I’m not looking around trying to figure out if I’m in the right spot, if is this the right drill, or if this is how coach (Butch Jones) wants this to be done. I kind of have an understanding of …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider