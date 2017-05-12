“Blessed”: Martina McBride celebrates 25 years of country music by getting back to work

ABC/Image Group LAMartina McBride is heading back into the studio to work on new music, but today, she’s also celebrating the 25th anniversary of her country music career.

The Time Has Come, the debut album by the four-time CMA Female Vocalist of the Year, was released a quarter-century ago today, on May 12, 1992.

“Most artists hope for a good solid ten years in this business,” Martina reflects. “To think I have been doing what I love for 25 years and still get to do it is more than I dreamed and a great testament to my fans. They are what has enabled me to be around this long and I’m very grateful.”

The Kansas native’s most recent album, Reckless, came out in April of last year. There’s no timetable for her next project.

