Blessed be the “Passionfruit”: Drake’s next acting role may be in “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Elizabeth Moss as Offred in “The Handmaiden’s Tale” – Hulu 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Praise be! Drake may be returning to his acting roots if one of Canada’s most successful writers gets her wish.

Margaret Atwood, whose 1985 novel The Handmaid’s Tale inspired the current hit Hulu TV series of the same name, wants Drizzy to make appear in the show.

“Wouldn’t it be fun for him to have a cameo in season two of The Handmaid’s Tale?, she tells The Boston Review. “I’ll drop that notion into the ear of Bruce Miller, the showrunner, and see what he can do with that, because of course the show is filmed in Toronto. Maybe Drake could help smuggle someone?”

The Handmaid’s Tale, which debuted this year, is a dark, futuristic series about a totalitarian society that forces women into sexual slavery to repopulate the world.

Drake began his career as an actor at the age of 15, starring for eight years in the Canadian teen TV series Degrassi: The Next Generation. His acting career has been on the back burner, though: his most recent movie role was appearing as himself in a cameo in 2014’s …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment