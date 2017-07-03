Blake Shelton makes it two dozen #1’s and counting with “Every Time I Hear That Song”

David Becker/Getty Images via ABCNot only will Blake Shelton be celebrating Independence Day this week, he’s also marking the 24th #1 of his career with “Every Time I Hear That Song.”

“Holy crap, this is awesome!” the star of The Voice says with his typical candor. “I just recently had a birthday, and, as I get older, I have a greater appreciation for everything.”

“First and foremost, thank you to the fans for making this crazy career possible…” he goes on. “I also want to extend a special thank you on this 4th of July holiday to the first responders and service men and women who keep this country safe!”

“Every Time I Hear That Song” is the third #1 from Blake’s If I’m Honest album, following the hits “Came Here to Forget” and “A Guy with a Girl.”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country