Blake Shelton Is Giving Sundance Head the Chance to Shine on Tour

Photo by: Trae Patton/NBCWhen Blake Shelton sets out on his Doing It to Country Songs Tour next month, he’ll be taking season-11 Voice winner Sundance Head with him.

“I’m just excited about being able to perform with a great entertainer and learn something from him while I’m on the road,” Sundance says of the opportunity to work with his mentor. “It’s going to be the most fun thing I’ve ever done.”

Season 2 contestant RaeLynn, whose single “Love Triangle” is currently climbing the country chart, will be along for the trek as well.

“I’m excited to get back out on the road and bring new music from If I’m Honest, some previous hits and a few surprises,” Blake says. “Having RaeLynn on the tour again is terrific, and I’m thrilled Sundance is joining and bringing his incredible musical talents,” he adds.

Blake kicks off his 13-date run February 16 in Bakersfield, California.

