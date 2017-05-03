Blake Shelton and Maren Morris tune up for “The Voice” next week

ABC/Image Group LANext Monday night, Blake Shelton will remind both his competitors and his allies why he’s the winningest coach in the history of NBC’s The Voice.

Blake will perform the fourth single from If I’m Honest, his current top-20 hit, “Every Time I Hear That Song.” You can catch Monday’s two-hour edition of the show starting at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

The following night, hot country phenom Maren Morris will stop by to sing her latest release, “I Could Use a Love Song.” Tuesday’s one-hour installment of The Voice starts at 8 p.m. ET as well.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country