Blackburn or Fulmer? Tennessee Fans Don’t Have To Pick a Side

One is a legendary head football coach who led the Vols to their only modern-day national championship, was named the national coach of the year in college football, has a street named after him on UT’s campus and won approximately 75 percent of his games at UT.

The other is a rising start in sports administration – a longtime associate AD at Tennessee who moved on to Chattanooga and has overseen one of the most successful periods in school history for the Mocs, excelling in every area an FCS-level AD could.

Virtually all the buzz in Tennessee’s search for a new AD to replace Dave Hart has centered on these two men: Phillip Fulmer and David Blackburn.

And as is common in the days of internet debate and social media reaction, Tennessee fans are taking sides.

The pro-Blackburn contingent – which seems to be the louder of the two factions – points to the impressive work he did at Tennessee, his local ties and the work that the Mocs have done under his watch. Those are all solid arguments. Blackburn, after all, seemed to be the man with a level head when insanity broke loose at UT in late 2009 and early

