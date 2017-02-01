“Black Panther” to Tear Things Up in South Korea

Marvel – 2016(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel’s Black Panther is now underway, with Chadwick Boseman starring and Creed director Ryan Coogler calling the shots, and a production source tells Variety the movie will feature a major highway chase in South Korea.

It’s not known how the country figures into the story of Black Panther, the Wakandan king also known as T’Challa, but South Korea has played host for the Avengers gang before: Age of Ultron also featured a highway chase there.

There’s also the possibility that various shooting locations, including a famous bridge, might stand in for someplace else — maybe Wakanda, the fictional African nation ruled by the warrior-king.

What is known, a local production service company tells Variety, is that the chase, “will involve some 150 cars and more than 700 people,” as well as helicopters and guns blazing. It’s “a car chase scene with the protagonist and the villain,” adds the source.

Taking place after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Black Panther boasts an all-star cast, including Michael B. Jordan, Academy Award winners and Star Wars series veterans Lupita Nyong’o and Forest Whitaker, The Walking Dead‘s Danai Gurira and Academy Award nominee Angela Bassett.

